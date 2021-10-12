SHOWERS ENDING, BUT CLOUDS LINGER

As low pressure exits northeast Wisconsin, showers will come to an end this morning. The afternoon looks drier, but skies will remain rather cloudy. We should see some breaks in the clouds this evening, as our recent storm system moves farther away from us.

With cloudy skies and a northwest breeze, temperatures won’t warm up much today. Temperatures will be stuck in the 60s, with some lingering humidity across eastern Wisconsin... However, that northwest breeze will slowly bring in some less humid air as we head into this evening. Yes, the muggy weather will end soon!

We’re tracking our next weathermaker... Which is producing lots of snow across the Rocky Mountains! Don’t worry, we’re NOT getting snow quite yet. However, as that area of low pressure pushes a cold front across Wisconsin tomorrow, we’ll get another round of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms tomorrow afternoon and evening could have gusty winds and quick downpours, but in general the risk of severe weather is LOW.

After that, we’ll enjoy a stretch of more typical autumn-like weather with highs in the upper 50s to near 60s to wrap up the week.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ON LAKE MICHIGAN

TODAY: N/NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: W/S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: A few early showers. Plenty of clouds. Slightly humid. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. Patchy fog. Not as humid. LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and thunderstorms arrive. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Sunny, mild and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Variable clouds and cooler. A few showers SOUTH. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST? Plenty of sunshine. A nice fall day! HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST? Sunny and mild. HIGH: 66

