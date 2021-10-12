Fond du Lac High School to add security officers after brawl

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - More security will soon be hired to walk the halls of Fond du Lac High School after a large fight broke out last week.

It’s been described as a brawl by Superintendent Jeff Fleig, who addressed it Monday night during a meeting of the school board.

While the video hasn’t been released to the public, the fight involving at least 11 students at the high school last week continues to be a major concern.

“I was very disturbed by what I saw via video, last Tuesday. That does not belong in any public high school. I’ve never seen anything like it before, except in the movies,” Fleig told the board.

The fight took about a dozen staff members, five administrators, and police to break up, which led the school board to authorize the spending of $150,000 to hire up to four security officers.

It’s a move one parent said she supports.

“If you need additional security, I’m here to support that, I think kids deserve to feel safe in this school,” said a parent who spoke during the public comment period of the meeting.

The officers will patrol the hallways, and ensure students are getting to class, and any issues will be reported to administrators for discipline, and not the police.

“I talk to colleagues across the state and there’s definitely an uptick in inappropriate behavior at school,” Fleig added.

He also says the issue facing the high school, isn’t an isolated one. It comes as students re-adjust to in person learning and disruptions caused by the on-going pandemic.

Fleig added, “I think there’s been a lack of structure and consistency, and as well politically it’s a very divisive time in our communities. This just isn’t Fond du Lac where they are divisive, whether it’s over masking, non masking, it’s kind of the nature of the climate we’re in right now.”

The district says the jobs have been posted and they hope to begin the interview process next week.

To be considered, you must have prior law enforcement or security experience.

