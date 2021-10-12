Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Manitowoc County crash

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash in the Township of Meeme.

The victim was identified as Collin Lundskow-Biederwolf, 32, Sheboygan.

On Oct. 10, at about 6:56 p.m., Lundskow-Biederwolf was traveling on Highway XX near Pioneer Road when he lost control of his motorcycle. He was ejected from the bike and hit the road. He was airlifted to a hospital with severe head injuries. Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet.

The coroner’s office says Lundskow-Biederwolf died at the hospital on Oct. 11.

“Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the accident. Full toxicology is pending,” says Coroner Curtis Green.

