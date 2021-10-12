ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN WEDNESDAY... THEN A COOL-DOWN

We may see some breaks in the clouds this evening and overnight, but skies will not clear out. As temperatures drop, areas of fog could develop into Wednesday morning. Look for lows to stay in middle 50s across much of central and eastern Wisconsin tonight.

We’re tracking our next weathermaker... which is producing lots of snow across the Rocky Mountains! Don’t worry, we’re NOT getting snow quite yet. However, that area of low pressure pushes a cold front across Wisconsin tomorrow. You can expect a round of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms by the afternoon or evening. The risk of severe weather is LOW.

Temperatures will make it into the upper 60s under mainly cloudy skies Wednesday. We may see a few sunny breaks early, but clouds will quickly thicken ahead of the rain. Any showers should end overnight and skies will start to clear back out on Thursday. A breezy west wind picks up late Wednesday and that will continue on Thursday... ushering some cooler air into Northeast Wisconsin.

Highs Thursday will still be in the mid 60s, but it will feel much more like autumn to end the work week and start the weekend. Highs Friday and Saturday should stay in the upper 50s. Lows on both morning will easily be into the 40s. Some areas, especially on Sunday morning, could slip into the 30s and there may be some frost across the Northwoods.

WINDS & WAVES:

WEDNESDAY: SES 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: WSW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. Patchy fog. Not as humid. LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and thunderstorms arrive. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 69 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, mild, and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Variable clouds and cooler. A few showers... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST? Plenty of sunshine. A nice fall day! HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Early frost NORTHWEST? Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Breezy and mild with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 63

