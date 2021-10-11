Wisconsin passes 750,000 coronavirus cases, 40,000 hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty months and a few days into the pandemic, Wisconsin surpassed 750,000 confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend and 40,000 hospitalizations for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the state failed to “move the needle” over the weekend in terms of people getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which stands at 57.1% of the total population, the same percentage as Friday.

Wisconsin averaged 2,499 new coronavirus cases a day over the past week. That rolling average is down slightly from Friday and from a week ago. Numbers from the Department of Health Services (DHS) show a net increase of 5,181 new cases over the weekend, including 1,201 cases identified in the latest batch of test results. The DHS says 8.7% of all tests in the last 7-day period were positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The COVID-19 death toll went up by 44, to 8,151. That’s almost 15 deaths added to the total each day since Friday. Sheboygan County reported 10 deaths. Outagamie County reported 3 deaths. Waushara and Winnebago counties each reported 1. The official 7-day average slipped from 13 to 12 deaths per day; the DHS doesn’t count deaths that happened more than 30 days ago in the 7-day average. County-by-county case and death totals for WBAY’s viewing area are listed at the end of this article.

The Sheboygan County Health Department says it reported so many deaths Monday “due to the process to confirm a COVID-19 death.” The health department wrote, “It may take several days to weeks before DHS and Sheboygan County are able to report that death to the community. This may cause an influx of COVID-19 deaths to be reported like we are seeing today.”

Wisconsin also passed a milestone 40,000 hospitalizations. A total 40,279 people have been hospitalized by the COVID-19 virus, an increase of about 107 people each day over the weekend. Wisconsin is currently averaging 139 hospitalizations per day, by our calculations. Since the pandemic began, 5.34% of all cases resulted in a stay in the hospital. As of last Friday, the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,162 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 307 of them in intensive care. We’ll get updated patient numbers after 3:30 Monday afternoon.

Vaccinations

Vaccinators’ reports from last week are still coming in, but Monday they reported 35,077 doses of vaccine were administered last week. That’s the fewest since the week of December 20, which was not only a holiday week but just the second week after a vaccine became available and access was severely limited.

As mentioned earlier, we’re sitting at 57.1% of Wisconsinites getting at least one dose of vaccine, including 54.4% of the population getting all their shots -- either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those percentages include kids under 12 who aren’t eligible for a vaccine; they’re about 14% of the population.

Counting just the adults, 68.3% rolled up their sleeve for a “shot in the arm,” including 65.1% fully vaccinated. These include 71.6% of women and 64.1% of men getting at least one dose, and 68.5% of women and 61.0% of men completing the regimen.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 47.1% received vaccine (+0.2)/43.1% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

16-17: 52.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/48.7% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

18-24: 52.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/47.8% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

25-34: 56.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.6% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

35-44: 64.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/60.5% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

45-54: 65.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/62.2% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

55-64: 73.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/71.3% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/83.7% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

In numbers, 3,326,299 Wisconsinites received at least one shot of COVID-19; 3,165,184 completed their vaccine series.

The Black and American Indian populations lag behind Asians and Whites. Less than half of Black adults has started the vaccination regimen.

American Indian: 54.7% received at least one shot/51.3% fully vaccinated

Asian: 68.3% received at least one shot/64.9% fully vaccinated

Black: 46.8% received at least one shot/41.9% fully vaccinated

White: 59.8% received at least one shot/57.5% fully vaccinated

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (MONDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 57.9% (+0.1) 55.5% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.6% (+0.0) 49.5% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 46.9% (+0.1) 44.5% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 72.1% (+0.1) 69.3% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.1% (+0.1) 47.6% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 47.4% (+0.0) 45.1% (+0.2) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.7% (+0.0) 46.1% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 51.5% (+0.0) 49.0% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 47.1% (+0.1) 45.4% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.3% (+0.0) 52.1% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.0% (+0.0) 45.6% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 68.8% (+0.1) 65.3% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 48.4% (+0.0) 46.6% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57.5% (+0.0) 55.0% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.1% (+0.1) 41.0% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 55.6% (+0.1) 53.4% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.3% (+0.1) 47.8% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 41.3% (+0.2) 39.2% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 55.4% (+0.0) 52.9% (+0.2) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 265,367 (56.0%) (+0.1) 254,487 (53.7%) (+0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 295,413 (53.7%) (+0.0) 282,118 (51.3%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,326,299 (57.1%) (+0.0) 3,165,184 (54.4%) (+0.2)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

The City of Green Bay and Brown County holds a free vaccination clinic this Friday, Oct. 8, from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. These free vaccination clinics are on the first floor of the Sophie Beaumont Building, 111 N. Jefferson St. People will get the Pfizer vaccine. Clinics for their second dose will be held three weeks later.

The Oshkosh Farmers Market is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on three Saturdays in October: Oct. 16, Oct. 23, and Oct. 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton offers a walk-in clinic in the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr., every Tuesday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. through Dec. 14 (see the list of dates here). Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with an increase in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 38,176 cases (+164) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,839 cases (+39) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,927 cases (+18) (62 deaths)

Dodge – 14,261 cases (+82) (196 deaths)

Door – 3,339 cases (+20) (31 deaths)

Florence - 498 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 15,832 cases (+88) (141 deaths)

Forest - 1,346 cases (+7) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,338 cases (+25) (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,325 cases (+12) (25 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,226 cases (+15) (44 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,832 cases (+3) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,789 cases (+57) (38 deaths)

Manitowoc – 9,254 cases (+55) (81 deaths)

Marinette - 5,272 cases (+50) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,421 cases (+28) (44 deaths)

Menominee – 916 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,715 cases (+35) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 24,396 cases (+161) (239 deaths) (+3)

Shawano – 5,811 cases (+28) (77 deaths)

Sheboygan – 16,103 cases (+28) (166 deaths) (+10)

Waupaca – 6,317 cases (+72) (135 deaths)

Waushara – 2,830 cases (+28) (44 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 22,360 cases (+142) (224 deaths) (+1)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

