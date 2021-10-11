Advertisement

Wisconsin election investigator criticizes Democrat Evers

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gableman will not seek a second term next year, creating an open seat on the state's highest court unless he resigns and a replacement is named before the election. A person with direct knowledge of his decision but who was not authorized to speak publicly about it told The Associated Press of Gableman's decision Thursday June 15, 2017. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)(John Hart | AP)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-hired attorney leading the investigation into how the 2020 presidential election was run in Wisconsin has accused Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of having “an incomplete and misguided view” of the probe.

The comments in a video posted online Saturday from former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman come less than two weeks after Evers called the taxpayer-funded investigation a “$700,000 boondoggle” and warned that targeted election officials should be “lawyered up.”

In a radio interview Friday, Gableman compared the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to Nazi propaganda, a comment he rescinded but that led to calls for him to resign or be fired.

