Trick or Treat hours 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Trick-or-treating is back. Many communities canceled the traditional festivities last year because of the pandemic. Health officials say kids should enjoy the door-to-door candy handouts this year but many of the same rules still apply:

- Stay home (and don’t hand out candy) if you or a family member is sick

- Try to maintain social distance from other trick-or-treaters who aren’t in your household

- Wash your hands frequently (bring sanitizer)

- Wear a mask (over the nose, not the kind that blocks kids’ vision)

- Stay visible (bring flashlights, consider adding glow-in-the-dark fabric tape)

- Look both ways before crossing the street (cross at the corners; don’t step out from between cars)

Halloween falls on a weekend this year, on Sunday, Oct. 31. This means some communities are expanding their hours or changing their traditional day for trick-or-treating. Check back for updates. We’ll update this list through Friday, October 29.

Algoma (town) - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Algoma (city) - Halloween 4-6 P.M.

Allouez - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Angelica - Halloween 3-6 P.M.

Appleton - Halloween 4-8 P.M.

Baileys Harbor - Halloween 5-8 P.M.

Bear Creek - Halloween

Beecher - No set hours. Families tend to follow Pembine.

Bellevue - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Berlin - Halloween 3-6 P.M.

Birnamwood - Halloween

Bonduel - Halloween 5-7 P.M.

Brandon - Halloween 4:30-6:30 P.M.

Calumet (town) - Halloween 3-5 P.M.

Casco - Halloween 12-2 P.M.

Chase - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Chilton - Halloween 3-5 P.M.

Cleveland - Halloween 4-6 P.M.

Clntonville - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Coleman - Halloween 4-6 P.M.

Combined Locks - Halloween 5-7 P.M.

Cooperstown - Halloween 4-6 P.M.

Crivitz - Halloween 3-6 P.M.

De Pere - Halloween 4-7 P.M.; downtown trick-or-treating is Saturday, Oct. 23, 11-2 P.M.

Egg Harbor Safe Walk - Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-4 P.M. List of participating businesses

Elkhart Lake - Halloween 3-5 P.M.

Fish Creek - No set village trick-or-treating. Jack O’Lantern Days Oct. 29-31. Kids’ Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 30, 1-3 P.M. at Clark Park.

Forestville - Due to COVID-19 precautions, the village is not promoting trick-or-treating. It’s recommended you visit only the homes of people you know.

Fox Crossing - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Francis Creek - Halloween 1-3 P.M.

Fredonia - Saturday, Oct. 30, 3-6 P.M. Fire Dept. brat fry 10 A.M.-5 P.M. at the fire station.

Freedom - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Gillett - Halloween 4-6 P.M.

Grand Chute - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Green Bay - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Green Lake - Halloween 3-5 P.M.

Greenville - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Harrison - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Herman - No set hours

Hilbert - Halloween 2-4 P.M. followed by Halloween Party at Hilbert Community Center 4-5:30 P.M.

Hobart - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Howard - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Howards Grove - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Humboldt - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Iola - Halloween 2-4 P.M.

Jacksonport - Halloween 3-7 P.M.

Johnsburg - Halloween 3-5 P.M.

Kaukauna - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Kewaunee - Halloween 3-6 P.M.

Krakow - Halloween 3-6 P.M.

Luxemburg - Halloween 2-4 P.M.

Maribel - Halloween 4-6 P.M.

Menasha - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Menominee, Mich. - Halloween 4-6 P.M.

Neenah - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

New Franken - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

New Holstein - Halloween 3-5 P.M.

Niagara - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Omro - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Oostburg - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Oshkosh - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Pittsfield - Halloween 3-6 P.M.

Plymouth - Halloween 3-5 P.M.

Pulaski - Halloween 3-6 P.M.

Rhine - No set hours. Families typically follow Elkhart Lake (Halloween 3-5 P.M.)

Rosendale - Halloween 5:30-7 P.M.

Scott (town) - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Shawano - Halloween 5-7 P.M.

Shiocton - Halloween 5-7 P.M.

Suamico - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

Two Rivers - Halloween 5-7 P.M.

Wittenberg - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

