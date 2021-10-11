Trick or Treat hours 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Trick-or-treating is back. Many communities canceled the traditional festivities last year because of the pandemic. Health officials say kids should enjoy the door-to-door candy handouts this year but many of the same rules still apply:
- Stay home (and don’t hand out candy) if you or a family member is sick
- Try to maintain social distance from other trick-or-treaters who aren’t in your household
- Wash your hands frequently (bring sanitizer)
- Wear a mask (over the nose, not the kind that blocks kids’ vision)
- Stay visible (bring flashlights, consider adding glow-in-the-dark fabric tape)
- Look both ways before crossing the street (cross at the corners; don’t step out from between cars)
Halloween falls on a weekend this year, on Sunday, Oct. 31. This means some communities are expanding their hours or changing their traditional day for trick-or-treating. Check back for updates. We’ll update this list through Friday, October 29.
- Algoma (town) - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Algoma (city) - Halloween 4-6 P.M.
- Allouez - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Angelica - Halloween 3-6 P.M.
- Appleton - Halloween 4-8 P.M.
- Baileys Harbor - Halloween 5-8 P.M.
- Bear Creek - Halloween
- Beecher - No set hours. Families tend to follow Pembine.
- Bellevue - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Berlin - Halloween 3-6 P.M.
- Birnamwood - Halloween
- Bonduel - Halloween 5-7 P.M.
- Brandon - Halloween 4:30-6:30 P.M.
- Calumet (town) - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
- Casco - Halloween 12-2 P.M.
- Chase - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Chilton - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
- Cleveland - Halloween 4-6 P.M.
- Clntonville - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Coleman - Halloween 4-6 P.M.
- Combined Locks - Halloween 5-7 P.M.
- Cooperstown - Halloween 4-6 P.M.
- Crivitz - Halloween 3-6 P.M.
- De Pere - Halloween 4-7 P.M.; downtown trick-or-treating is Saturday, Oct. 23, 11-2 P.M.
- Egg Harbor Safe Walk - Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-4 P.M. List of participating businesses.
- Elkhart Lake - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
- Fish Creek - No set village trick-or-treating. Jack O’Lantern Days Oct. 29-31. Kids’ Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 30, 1-3 P.M. at Clark Park.
- Forestville - Due to COVID-19 precautions, the village is not promoting trick-or-treating. It’s recommended you visit only the homes of people you know.
- Fox Crossing - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Francis Creek - Halloween 1-3 P.M.
- Fredonia - Saturday, Oct. 30, 3-6 P.M. Fire Dept. brat fry 10 A.M.-5 P.M. at the fire station.
- Freedom - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Gillett - Halloween 4-6 P.M.
- Grand Chute - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Green Bay - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Green Lake - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
- Greenville - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Harrison - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Herman - No set hours
- Hilbert - Halloween 2-4 P.M. followed by Halloween Party at Hilbert Community Center 4-5:30 P.M.
- Hobart - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Howard - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Howards Grove - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Humboldt - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Iola - Halloween 2-4 P.M.
- Jacksonport - Halloween 3-7 P.M.
- Johnsburg - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
- Kaukauna - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Kewaunee - Halloween 3-6 P.M.
- Krakow - Halloween 3-6 P.M.
- Luxemburg - Halloween 2-4 P.M.
- Maribel - Halloween 4-6 P.M.
- Menasha - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Menominee, Mich. - Halloween 4-6 P.M.
- Neenah - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- New Franken - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- New Holstein - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
- Niagara - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Omro - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Oostburg - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Oshkosh - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Pittsfield - Halloween 3-6 P.M.
- Plymouth - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
- Pulaski - Halloween 3-6 P.M.
- Rhine - No set hours. Families typically follow Elkhart Lake (Halloween 3-5 P.M.)
- Rosendale - Halloween 5:30-7 P.M.
- Scott (town) - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Shawano - Halloween 5-7 P.M.
- Shiocton - Halloween 5-7 P.M.
- Suamico - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
- Two Rivers - Halloween 5-7 P.M.
- Wittenberg - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
