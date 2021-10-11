Advertisement

Trick or Treat hours 2021

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Trick-or-treating is back. Many communities canceled the traditional festivities last year because of the pandemic. Health officials say kids should enjoy the door-to-door candy handouts this year but many of the same rules still apply:

- Stay home (and don’t hand out candy) if you or a family member is sick

- Try to maintain social distance from other trick-or-treaters who aren’t in your household

- Wash your hands frequently (bring sanitizer)

- Wear a mask (over the nose, not the kind that blocks kids’ vision)

- Stay visible (bring flashlights, consider adding glow-in-the-dark fabric tape)

- Look both ways before crossing the street (cross at the corners; don’t step out from between cars)

Halloween falls on a weekend this year, on Sunday, Oct. 31. This means some communities are expanding their hours or changing their traditional day for trick-or-treating. Check back for updates. We’ll update this list through Friday, October 29.

  • Algoma (town) - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Algoma (city) - Halloween 4-6 P.M.
  • Allouez - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Angelica - Halloween 3-6 P.M.
  • Appleton - Halloween 4-8 P.M.
  • Baileys Harbor - Halloween 5-8 P.M.
  • Bear Creek - Halloween
  • Beecher - No set hours. Families tend to follow Pembine.
  • Bellevue - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Berlin - Halloween 3-6 P.M.
  • Birnamwood - Halloween
  • Bonduel - Halloween 5-7 P.M.
  • Brandon - Halloween 4:30-6:30 P.M.
  • Calumet (town) - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
  • Casco - Halloween 12-2 P.M.
  • Chase - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Chilton - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
  • Cleveland - Halloween 4-6 P.M.
  • Clntonville - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Coleman - Halloween 4-6 P.M.
  • Combined Locks - Halloween 5-7 P.M.
  • Cooperstown - Halloween 4-6 P.M.
  • Crivitz - Halloween 3-6 P.M.
  • De Pere - Halloween 4-7 P.M.; downtown trick-or-treating is Saturday, Oct. 23, 11-2 P.M.
  • Egg Harbor Safe Walk - Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-4 P.M. List of participating businesses.
  • Elkhart Lake - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
  • Fish Creek - No set village trick-or-treating. Jack O’Lantern Days Oct. 29-31. Kids’ Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 30, 1-3 P.M. at Clark Park.
  • Forestville - Due to COVID-19 precautions, the village is not promoting trick-or-treating. It’s recommended you visit only the homes of people you know.
  • Fox Crossing - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Francis Creek - Halloween 1-3 P.M.
  • Fredonia - Saturday, Oct. 30, 3-6 P.M. Fire Dept. brat fry 10 A.M.-5 P.M. at the fire station.
  • Freedom - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Gillett - Halloween 4-6 P.M.
  • Grand Chute - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Green Bay - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Green Lake - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
  • Greenville - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Harrison - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Herman - No set hours
  • Hilbert - Halloween 2-4 P.M. followed by Halloween Party at Hilbert Community Center 4-5:30 P.M.
  • Hobart - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Howard - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Howards Grove - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Humboldt - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Iola - Halloween 2-4 P.M.
  • Jacksonport - Halloween 3-7 P.M.
  • Johnsburg - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
  • Kaukauna - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Kewaunee - Halloween 3-6 P.M.
  • Krakow - Halloween 3-6 P.M.
  • Luxemburg - Halloween 2-4 P.M.
  • Maribel - Halloween 4-6 P.M.
  • Menasha - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Menominee, Mich. - Halloween 4-6 P.M.
  • Neenah - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • New Franken - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • New Holstein - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
  • Niagara - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Omro - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Oostburg - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Oshkosh - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Pittsfield - Halloween 3-6 P.M.
  • Plymouth - Halloween 3-5 P.M.
  • Pulaski - Halloween 3-6 P.M.
  • Rhine - No set hours. Families typically follow Elkhart Lake (Halloween 3-5 P.M.)
  • Rosendale - Halloween 5:30-7 P.M.
  • Scott (town) - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Shawano - Halloween 5-7 P.M.
  • Shiocton - Halloween 5-7 P.M.
  • Suamico - Halloween 4-7 P.M.
  • Two Rivers - Halloween 5-7 P.M.
  • Wittenberg - Halloween 4-7 P.M.

