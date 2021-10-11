Reviewing the top toys for the holidays and why you should shop early

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Consumer experts are recommending people act fast to get the most coveted toys of the holiday season.

Shipping delays and supply chain issues could make some toys harder to find.

Ahead of the scramble, Toys, Tots, Pets and More--TTPM--has released its Most Wanted Holiday Toys list. Bluey’s Ultimate Caravan Adventures is going to be a hot one.

“They love Bluey, the Disney Junior show, Ultimate Caravan Adventures. You get the car. You get the caravan. They connect. You get to drive them around,” says Laurie Leahey, Senior Editor, Toys, Tots, Pets and More.

FULL MOST WANTED TOYS LIST: https://ttpm.com/mostwanted/

They also recommend Cry Babies Magic Tears Storyland Dolls and the Peppa Pig Family Motor Home.

TTPM says they review thousands of toys each year. Nothing goes on their list that they have not physically touched or played with.

“Is it fun for your child to play with but is it something that will be played with more than once? It’s not going to be pushed to the back of the closet or bottom of the toy box? Because we want consumers, parents, grandparents, any gift givers to be spending their money wisely and making wise purchasing choice when they’re making purchasing choices for their kids,” says Leahey.

Leahey says shipping issues will likely continue into the next year. Some toy makers in the United States are having issues getting supplies. Again, TTPM recommends shopping early.

