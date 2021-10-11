Advertisement

Reviewing the top toys for the holidays and why you should shop early

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Consumer experts are recommending people act fast to get the most coveted toys of the holiday season.

Shipping delays and supply chain issues could make some toys harder to find.

Ahead of the scramble, Toys, Tots, Pets and More--TTPM--has released its Most Wanted Holiday Toys list. Bluey’s Ultimate Caravan Adventures is going to be a hot one.

“They love Bluey, the Disney Junior show, Ultimate Caravan Adventures. You get the car. You get the caravan. They connect. You get to drive them around,” says Laurie Leahey, Senior Editor, Toys, Tots, Pets and More.

They also recommend Cry Babies Magic Tears Storyland Dolls and the Peppa Pig Family Motor Home.

TTPM says they review thousands of toys each year. Nothing goes on their list that they have not physically touched or played with.

“Is it fun for your child to play with but is it something that will be played with more than once? It’s not going to be pushed to the back of the closet or bottom of the toy box? Because we want consumers, parents, grandparents, any gift givers to be spending their money wisely and making wise purchasing choice when they’re making purchasing choices for their kids,” says Leahey.

Leahey says shipping issues will likely continue into the next year. Some toy makers in the United States are having issues getting supplies. Again, TTPM recommends shopping early.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Manitowoc Co. squad vehicle involved in overnight crash.
Overnight crash injures Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Deputy, Francis Creek man
83-year-old woman dies in hospital following single-vehicle crash
Green Bay man killed in crash involving dump truck
Teammates rush to celebrate with Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) after he kicked the...
Crosby hits 49-yarder after 3 misses, Packers top Bengals
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

Latest News

Sign at House of Hope in Green Bay
House of Hope, a home helped by U.S. Venture Open
Mile of Music performance at Houdini Plaza in downtown Appleton
Mile of Music, with changes, attracts outdoor crowds
Fridays on the Fox
Fridays on the Fox entertainment returns
Telulah Park in Appleton was busy with skaters of all ages on a sunny summer Saturday morning.
Brat Fry fundraiser for an indoor Appleton skatepark