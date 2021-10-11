RAIN LIKELY THROUGH TONIGHT

Rain is likely this evening and through tonight. A few stronger storms could also lift into southeastern Wisconsin as they track from south to north. The greatest risk for anything severe would be to the south and east of Green Bay. Locally heavy rain is possible in addition to the isolated strong/severe storm threat.

Look for morning showers on Tuesday with lots of cloud cover continuing into the afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with highs Tuesday staying in the 60s. Most of the rain should be gone by the afternoon and we may see some more significant breaks in the clouds overnight. Lows will drop into the mid 50s with some 40s NORTH.

Our next weather maker is slated to arrive Wednesday afternoon or evening. Clouds will increase and thicken during the day as additional showers and storms move in with a cold front. Once again, some storms may be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs Wednesday will still get close to 70 degrees, but we’ll be turning cooler on Thursday. Highs should stay in the mid 60s that afternoon with lows in the 40s on Friday morning.

Much cooler, more fall-like air is on tap for Friday and it will carry over through the upcoming weekend and into next week. Highs may stay in the 50s on Saturday with lows possibly in the upper 30s for a couple nights.

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: S/W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: W/S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Isolated storms with heavy rain in spots. Humid and warm. LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered showers... especially early. HIGH: 67 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon and evening rain and storms possible. HIGH: 69 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Turning cooler. HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and seasonably cool. HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Seasonable with plenty of sunshine. Breezy at times. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Early sunshine followed by increasing clouds. HIGH: 63

