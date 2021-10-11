Advertisement

Motorcyclist died at hospital after crash in Oshkosh

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police say a crash on Ohio St. on Saturday turned fatal.

Police said Monday morning that a motorcyclist involved in the crash, a 44-year-old man, died at the hospital. More information about the victim isn’t being made public, allowing time to notify next of kin.

The motorcycle and a vehicle collided near Ohio St. and W. 20th Ave. Detectives and the department’s accident investigation team were called to the scene. The 1900 block of Ohio St. and W. 20th Ave. between Hubbard St. and Simpson Ave. were closed until early Sunday for the investigation.

Officers have released little else about the crash. They would like to hear from anyone who might have information that can help the investigation. Call (920) 236-5700.

