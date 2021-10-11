INTERVIEW: Gourmet Wishes Gala

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A premier fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin will bring a lot of happy faces and happy tummies Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Resch Expo.

Chris Roth talks with representatives from a couple of restaurants participating in the Gourmet Wishes Gala -- 1919 Kitchen & Tap and Stadium View. They show some of the dishes you can expect from their kitchens and talk about why they wanted to be involved.

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin currently has the highest number of life-affirming wishes pending ever. This gala will help make a lot of those wishes come true.

Get a schedule for the event, take part in the auction online, or make an online donation at the Make-A-Wish Gala page on GiveSmart.

