Gov. Evers issues apology for Wisconsin’s role in Native American boarding schools

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - On Indigenous Peoples Day, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order to formally acknowledge and apologize for “Wisconsin’s historical role in Indian boarding schools.”

The governor made the announcement during a visit to the Oneida Nation. Action 2 News was there and will have coverage Monday.

“For more than a century between the 1860s and 1970s, the U.S. federal government induced and coerced thousands of Native American children from their families and homes, placing them into boarding schools funded by the U.S. government operated by the government and religious organizations. Estimates indicate thousands of children were forced to attend day and boarding schools across the country. Residential schools sought to force assimilation of Native American children by isolating them from their cultural identities, punishing them for speaking their native language or practicing their traditions, prohibiting them from wearing traditional clothing, and requiring children to cut their hair. Investigators condemned conditions in the boarding schools in 1928 as ‘grossly inadequate,’ and, in 1969, as ‘sterile, impersonal and rigid, with a major focus on discipline and punishment,’” reads a statement from the governor’s office.

Available records show there were at least 10 day and boarding schools in Wisconsin. Thousands of Native children were said to have attended those schools. Some were sent to boarding schools in Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Virginia.

“As a state, we share responsibility for acknowledging the pain inflicted on Tribal communities historically and even still today. We also have a moral obligation to pursue the truth and to bring these injustices to light in Wisconsin and across our country because that understanding and acknowledgment is essential for accountability and healing,” said Gov. Evers. “We recognize the trauma inflicted on Native families and communities and the loss of language, culture, and identity and the intergenerational effects these facilities had and still have while honoring the resilience and contributions of Indigenous people to our state and our country.”

Action 2 News reporter Jeff Alexander spoke to Menominee Indian Tribe members who say many of their ancestors suffered traumatic experiences at boarding schools on the reservation and across the country. They say their grandparents’ and great-grandparents’ stories, along with many unmarked graves near where boarding schools once stood, are proof of rampant abuse and neglect.

The executive order also declares Wisconsin’s support for federal investigations in consultation with Native Nations.

Wisconsin is home to these Native Nations:

Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Forest County Potawatomi

Ho-Chunk Nation

Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin

Oneida Nation of Wisconsin

Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Sokaogon Chippewa Community Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

St Croix Chippewa Tribe of Wisconsin

Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican Tribe

Brothertown Indian Nation

