FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THROUGH THIS EVENING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Areas of rain and storms should gradually fill in and lift from south to north as the afternoon and evening hours continue. Locally heavy rain is possible in addition to a few strong/severe storms with gusty winds and hail. The highest odds of any severe weather continue to be found across our far eastern and southeastern counties... mainly east and southeast of the Fox River Valley. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s again today.

Areas of rain and thunder will linger into the evening with showers continuing during the night. Lows in the 50s and low 60s are on tap. Look for morning showers on Tuesday with lots of cloud cover continuing into the afternoon. Highs stay in the 60s.

Our next weather maker is slated for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Additional showers and storms are possible with a cold front. Once again some could be strong with heavy rain.

Much cooler, more fall-like air is on tap starting Friday and it’ll carry over into the coming weekend.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: SE/W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Rain and storms develop. Some may be strong with heavy rain, gusty wind, and hail. HIGH: 71 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Morning showers then mostly cloudy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon and evening rain and storms possible. HIGH: 69 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. HIGH: 60

