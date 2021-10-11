FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR STRONG OCTOBER STORMS

Today is now a First Alert Weather Day... Heavy or strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening. They may have locally heavy rainfall, high winds, and some hail.

Even though it’s October, the set up is just right for some active weather. We have humid and unstable air across eastern Wisconsin. There’s also a cool front that’s bisecting the state. Along this boundary, a wave of low pressure will move from the Ozarks and into the Great Lakes between now and the end of tonight. This weathermaker will cause thunderstorms to develop across the area.

Additional showers are possible tomorrow, with a few passing thundershowers Wednesday night. Otherwise, we’ll get a break in the humidity during the midweek, followed by cooler temperatures. By the time we reach next weekend, highs will be in the seasonable upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. More typical autumn air is right around the corner.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH TOMORROW AFTERNOON

TODAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: SE/W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Still humid. HIGH: 71

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Quite humid. LOW: 6\1

TUESDAY: Continued cloudy. A few showers. Humid again. HIGH: 69 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Early fog, then partly cloudy. Less humid. Thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 67 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine. A nice fall day! HIGH: 59

