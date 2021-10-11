Advertisement

Fire damages Fond du Lac restaurant

Fire damages A Family Affair Soulfood Kitchen in Fond du Lac. Oct. 10, 2021.
Fire damages A Family Affair Soulfood Kitchen in Fond du Lac. Oct. 10, 2021.(Fond du Lac Fire Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire damaged a Fond du Lac business Sunday night.

At 8:57 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to A Family Affair Soulfood Kitchen at 417 S Main Street. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the restaurant.

Crews went inside and encountered “heavy smoke conditions.” The fire was extinguished, but not before causing damage to the interior.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no one in the building at the time of the fire.

The restaurant will be closed until further notice.

