On the Clock: Packers outlast Bengals in OT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kicking woes, and the eventual game winner by Mason Crosby, stole the headlines as the Packers improved to 4-1 on the season with an overtime win against Cincinnati.

Watch the video above as our “On the Clock” panel of Packers pundits reviews the win and predicts the Packers’ future on topics like:

Crosby Kicks: Mason bounces back from three misses to eventually kick a game winner in OT

What was the Bengals plan to defend Davante Adams?

Green Bay’s red zone struggles on both offense and defense

A.J. Dillon’s hands

Where would the Packers defense be without De’Vondre Campbell?

and more



