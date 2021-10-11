Appleton Police warn of “aggressive deer”

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police say a person and a dog were attacked by an “aggressive deer” in the area of Linwood Park.

Police say the person and dog suffered minor injuries. It happened last week.

The department’s Humane Officer is working with the DNR to address the aggressive deer issue.

Police recommend people take these proactive steps:

View wildlife from a distance

Keep dogs on leash

Do not feed the wildlife in our parks

Do not pick up or touch wildlife

Stay alert, especially at dawn and dusk

Report aggressive wildlife to 920-832-5500.

