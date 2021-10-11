Appleton Police warn of “aggressive deer”
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police say a person and a dog were attacked by an “aggressive deer” in the area of Linwood Park.
Police say the person and dog suffered minor injuries. It happened last week.
The department’s Humane Officer is working with the DNR to address the aggressive deer issue.
Police recommend people take these proactive steps:
- View wildlife from a distance
- Keep dogs on leash
- Do not feed the wildlife in our parks
- Do not pick up or touch wildlife
- Stay alert, especially at dawn and dusk
Report aggressive wildlife to 920-832-5500.
