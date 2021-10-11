Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing boy from Idaho

An Amber alert has been issued for Kingston James Solis.
An Amber alert has been issued for Kingston James Solis.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kingston James Solis from Idaho who is believed to be in danger.

Kingston has black hair and is missing his two front teeth. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black and red Avengers backpack.

Authorities believe the child is with Lucy Elena Mendoza and may be traveling in a white 2018 Kia Stinger with Idaho plate ROXIEE.

The vehicle may be near places with free wifi because the suspect has no current address. Mendoza is living from her car and using applications on her phone to make calls.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Manitowoc Co. squad vehicle involved in overnight crash.
Overnight crash injures Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Deputy, Francis Creek man
83-year-old woman dies in hospital following single-vehicle crash
COVID-19
Parent sues school district after child contracts COVID-19
Teammates rush to celebrate with Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) after he kicked the...
Crosby hits 49-yarder after 3 misses, Packers top Bengals
Green Bay man killed in crash involving dump truck

Latest News

homelessness
‘Housing Navigator’ position included in Brown County Budget proposal
‘Housing Navigator’ position included in Brown County Budget proposal
‘Housing Navigator’ position included in Brown County Budget proposal
Gov. Evers issues apology for Wisconsin’s role in Native American boarding schools
Gov. Evers issues apology for Wisconsin’s role in Native American boarding schools
A fire Sunday forced the closure of A Family Affair Soulfood Kitchen in Fond du Lac.
State investigators looking into Fond du Lac restaurant fire
State investigators looking into Fond du Lac restaurant fire
State investigators looking into Fond du Lac restaurant fire