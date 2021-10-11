Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old allegedly abducted by teen in Georgia

Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old...
Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez (right).(Source: The Habersham County Sheriff's Office)
By WRDW staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HABERSHAM CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by a 17-year-old family member.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez and 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramirez, WRDW reported.

Officials said Celesta was abducted by Estephanie Ramirez Sunday around 11 a.m. and were last seen in Demorest, Georgia.

Celesta was last seen wearing a green Champion hoodie, grey sweatpants and white shoes.

Estephanie Ramirez was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt and black leggings.

They are believed to be traveling in a gold 2010 Honda Pilot, with Georgia tag number PXL5654. The direction of travel is believed to be Buford, Georgia.

If you have any information regarding these individuals, please contact the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office at 706-839-0500 or 706-778-3911.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Manitowoc Co. squad vehicle involved in overnight crash.
Overnight crash injures Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Deputy, Francis Creek man
83-year-old woman dies in hospital following single-vehicle crash
Green Bay man killed in crash involving dump truck
Teammates rush to celebrate with Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) after he kicked the...
Crosby hits 49-yarder after 3 misses, Packers top Bengals
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

Latest News

Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday
Volunteers put the finishing touches on the timing mat at the starting line of the 125th Boston...
Boston Marathon set to begin after pandemic hiatus
Storm-related damage is seen at a school in Coweta, Oklahoma, on Sunday night.
RAW: Possible tornado damage seen in Coweta, Okla.
In this April 17, 2015 file photo, a national library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal....
3 US-based economists win Nobel prize for societal research
Storm-related damage is seen at a school in Coweta, Oklahoma, on Sunday night.
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US