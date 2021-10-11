8 drug dealers sentenced to federal prison in Manitowoc County investigations

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Eight convicted drug dealers have been sentenced to federal prison, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement say the dealers were arrested in Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit investigations. Officers say the dealers were “mid-to-upper level” traffickers who were dealing meth, heroin and fentanyl in Manitowoc County.

• Javier Vargas was sentenced to 8 years and 3 months in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution

• Quintin Hollis was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for heroin distribution

• Allan J. Perry was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for heroin and fentanyl distribution

• Tristan J. Swokowski was sentenced to 5 years in prison for heroin and fentanyl distribution

• Micah J. Hammond was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for heroin and fentanyl distribution

• Christopher L Ramirez was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution

• Christopher A. Hunter was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution

• Angelique Hunter was sentenced to 1 year in federal prison methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution

There are four additional cases in the federal court system:

• Anthony Martinez awaits sentencing in December for a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison for fentanyl distribution

• Jabari Samuel awaits a plea hearing in mid October for a potential mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison for fentanyl distribution

• Stephen Vice has been indicted and his federal case is pending with a potential mandatory minimum of 5 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution

• Steven Khail has been indicted and his federal case is pending with a potential mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison for heroin and fentanyl distribution

CLICK HERE for photos.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.