3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: 4 brilliant topics

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz is quick as a rabbit, covering 4 brilliant topics in just 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES:

  • What fall colors look like from space
  • What 90% of people support when it comes to fighting climate change -- even those who think the government’s done enough or done too much. Plus, how to get a very inexpensive tree -- or get one for free!
  • Why snowshoe hares are losing their camouflage
  • and Captain Kirk, grounded.

‘Housing Navigator’ position included in Brown County Budget proposal
Gov. Evers issues apology for Wisconsin’s role in Native American boarding schools
State investigators looking into Fond du Lac restaurant fire
