Packers place cornerback Jaire Alexander on injured reserve

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs with an interception during the first...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs with an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have placed Jaire Alexander on injured reserve, sidelining the cornerback for at least the next three games.

The Packers announced the move Saturday.

Alexander hurt a shoulder Sunday in a 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday he was hopeful that Alexander will avoid surgery and could “be back with us in a matter of weeks.”

The injury leaves the Packers (3-1) without their best cornerback. Alexander made the Pro Bowl and earned second-team honors in All-Pro balloting last season.

In other moves, the Packers activated defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster from the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated guard Ben Braden and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad to their active roster for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati (3-1).

