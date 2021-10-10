Advertisement

Oshkosh Police ask the public to avoid area around Ohio St./ W 20th Ave. for traffic accident

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Oct. 9, 2021
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are investigating a traffic accident on Ohio Street Saturday.

Officer Kate Mann said the roadway on W 20th Avenue between Hubbard Street and Simpson Avenue are closed to traffic, along with the 1900 block of Ohio Street.

Officer Mann said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. The Oshkosh Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team and OPD Detectives are investigating.

The public is asked to stay away from the area.

