Oshkosh Police ask the public to avoid area around Ohio St./ W 20th Ave. for traffic accident
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are investigating a traffic accident on Ohio Street Saturday.
Officer Kate Mann said the roadway on W 20th Avenue between Hubbard Street and Simpson Avenue are closed to traffic, along with the 1900 block of Ohio Street.
Officer Mann said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. The Oshkosh Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team and OPD Detectives are investigating.
The public is asked to stay away from the area.
