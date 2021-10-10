Advertisement

Old Glory Honor Flight holds banquet to honor Korean War veterans

Korean War veterans gather for a group photo at The Grand Meridian in Appleton during a...
Korean War veterans gather for a group photo at The Grand Meridian in Appleton during a luncheon held in their honor.(WBAY Staff)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - For more than a year and a half, veterans had held out hope they could return to the country they fought and served in 70 years ago.

“I’d like to see the change because there had to be changes, because it was so backwards, nothing but huts, that’s all I saw, I didn’t see a standing building,” said John Peeters, a Korean War veteran.

After two separate attempts - one in June of 2020 and again this fall - Old Glory Honor Flight’s Return to Korea simply couldn’t take flight due to pandemic restrictions.

So on Sunday, the organization held a luncheon to honor the veterans at The Grand Meridian in Appleton.

“We wanted to get them together, most of them were scheduled to go on the Return to Korea trip which unfortunately just didn’t happen due to COVID, but it was one way for them to talk and reminisce and just hang out and have a good time,” said Diane MacDonald, the Executive Director for the Old Glory Honor Flight.

Sunday’s gathering left both the veterans and their family members touched.

“It was real nice for them to have this today, I thought this was a blessing I would say, it was real nice, I really enjoyed it,” said Martin Kufahl, a Korean War veteran.

“I think it meant a lot, I think the recognition is finally there for them, it’s 70 years, it’s pretty amazing,” said Renee Jackson, whose father served in Korea.

Along with lunch, the veteran received jackets and a gift bag, which included heartfelt, handwritten letters from students in South Korea.

They also posed for a group photo, leading to a sense of pride, some smiles and plenty of humor from a group of guys that now average 90 years old.

“I was a big war hero, I saved the lives of 52 men, I shot the cook,” said Brooch LaFave, another Korean War veteran.

“The first time I was looking forward to it, the second time, I can’t do much no more so probably was good it got canceled,” said Anthony Widmar, another Korean War veteran. “If I’d known I was going to live this long, I would’ve taken better care of myself,” he added with a laugh.

RELATED: Old Glory Honor Flight receives $30,000 donation from Oshkosh Defense

Action 2 News reporter Jeff Alexander and video journalist Bill Kumbalek traveled on a previous honor flight to Vietnam. CLICK HERE to watch our award-winning Return to Nam documentary.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE HONOR FLIGHT PROGRAM: https://www.oldgloryhonorflight.org/

How to apply for an Honor Flight: https://www.oldgloryhonorflight.org/

You can also donate to the cause by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay man killed in crash involving dump truck
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
A Manitowoc Co. squad vehicle involved in overnight crash.
Overnight crash injures Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Deputy, Francis Creek man
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Town of Lima
Companies with less than 100 employees have the legal flexibility of vaccine requirements that...
What is the difference between natural immunity and a COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Water main break in Neenah
Drivers asked to avoid part of Neenah’s Honeysuckle Lane due to water main break
Sunday is World Mental Health Day
Sunday is World Mental Health Day
Teammates rush to celebrate with Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) after he kicked the...
Crosby hits 49-yarder after 3 misses, Packers top Bengals
Skate City holds fundraiser for a former skater who will represent Team USA at the Inline Speed...
Fox Valley local ready to compete at Inline Speed Skating World Championships this fall