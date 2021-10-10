Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in over 20 years, a Madison Police officer has been shot in the line of duty, according to MPD.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirms one Madison Police officer is in the hospital, after being shot early Sunday morning on State Street.

The DOJ says MPD officers were attempting to arrest a wanted subject in the 500 block of State Street, when the subject ran from police.

During the arrest, a round was fired, hitting an MPD officer. This officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The DOJ states another officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest, but it is not clear how the officer was hurt. No one else was hurt in this incident.

Police arrested the suspect without injury and investigators note they had a handgun on them.

The block between North Lake Street and West Gilman Street was closed for hours. Dozens of cops from several jurisdictions had the area blocked off to investigate. The area is highly populated, especially on the weekend.

NBC15 spoke with a woman who was in the area and heard the shot ring out.

“All of a sudden we start hearing ‘Oh, a cop got shot’ and everyone was crowding around where it happened and then there were more police officers putting up caution tape and they eventually told the crowds to leave, like someone is hurt,” said Madeline Handel. “We were all in shock... it’s State Street, like this is like the busiest street in Madison.”

The DOJ’s Department of Criminal Investigation is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

“I am respectful of the DCI protocol and the policy that directs media inquiries about this investigation to DOJ,” says Madison Police Department Chief, Shon Barnes. “I want to share how thankful I am for all of the thoughtful support we have received on behalf of the injured officers during this impactful event.”

The UW-Madison campus was alerted to the police activity on State Street by UW-Madison Police. The Wisc Alert was sent out just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning asking the public to stay away from the area.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway released a statement just before noon Sunday wishing the officer a speedy recovery and thanking him for his service. The Mayor also confirmed that the suspect in the incident is in custody.

The Mayor said she will not be doing interviews at this time.

