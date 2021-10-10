LIVE GAME BLOG: Bengals strike first, lead Packers 7-0
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon in Ohio.
Burrow threw two incomplete passes during the Bengals’ latest drive before converting on a 4th down to extend the drive.
The Bengals reached the red zone after a few plays, and were able to get to a first and goal situation.
They were then able to score a touchdown on a short pass from Burrow to Penine.
The extra point made it a 7-0 game for the Bengals.
The exchange of punts continues after Rodgers and company had yet another three and out during the first quarter.
Rodgers threw two incomplete passes following a run attempt by Aaron Jones.
After just one play during the Packers’ second drive for a 15-yard gain, Rodgers threw a deep pass targeting Davante Adams, but it was intercepted by Awuzie, who ran it back 42 yards to the Green Bay 42-yard line. He was finally tackled by Lazard.
Two plays later, Burrow was sacked by Krys Barnes for a loss of eight yards.
The Bengals punted two plays later, and it resulted in a touchback.
Despite multiple first downs during the Packers’ first drive, the team was unsuccessful in getting any points on the board, and punted after a handful of plays.
After three plays, the Bengals punted, and Green Bay will begin their next drive on its 38-yard-line.
Sunday’s game will be the sixth visit for Green Bay to Cincinnati, and is the first visit since 2013. In addition, Sunday’s game is the first of four road matchups in five weeks. They will be visiting the Bears next week in Chicago, have a home game against Washington the following week, and then travel to Arizona and Kansas City.
Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions, and will be looking for their fourth win during Sunday’s game, which begins at 12 p.m. and is the first noon game for the Packers this season.
The Packers are coming off a 27-17 win against Pittsburgh, and the Bengals just came off a 24-21 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
While each of the last three games in Cincinnati have been decided by seven points or less, the Packers are still looking for their first win in Cincinnati since 1998. The Packers won in an overtime back in 2017 when they hosted the Bengals.
The Packers announced they will be without the following players, who are listed as inactive for the game:
- CB Rasul Douglas
- DL Jack Heflin
- OL Elgton Jenkins
- OL Josh Myers
- S Vernon Scott
- LB Jaylon Smith
Those injuries are in addition to CB Jaire Alexander, who is on the injured reserve list, and will be out for the next three games - at least.
Meanwhile, the Bengals will be without:
- DE Darius Hodge
- OT Fred Johnson
- WR Mike Thomas
- DT Tyler Shelvin
- CB Nick McCloud
The game airs on FOX.
