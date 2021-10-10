LIVE GAME BLOG: Bengals strike first, lead Packers 7-0

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon in Ohio.

Burrow threw two incomplete passes during the Bengals’ latest drive before converting on a 4th down to extend the drive.

Great break up by Stokes on the deep shot. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) October 10, 2021

The Bengals reached the red zone after a few plays, and were able to get to a first and goal situation.

They were then able to score a touchdown on a short pass from Burrow to Penine.

The extra point made it a 7-0 game for the Bengals.

The exchange of punts continues after Rodgers and company had yet another three and out during the first quarter.

Rodgers threw two incomplete passes following a run attempt by Aaron Jones.

Rodgers passer rating 0.0.

Bojorquez bites too much of the sideline angle with 31 yard punt and Cincy has half a field to go...again. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) October 10, 2021

Bojorquez is a weapon, but last year he had both the longest ... and shortest punts in the league. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 10, 2021

Was watching the replay, the defender at the sticks had eyes on Rodgers the whole time. He could have probably gotten 8 yards, but likely not 1st down — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 10, 2021

After just one play during the Packers’ second drive for a 15-yard gain, Rodgers threw a deep pass targeting Davante Adams, but it was intercepted by Awuzie, who ran it back 42 yards to the Green Bay 42-yard line. He was finally tackled by Lazard.

Also in 2017? A pick six in a tight game against the Bengals, requiring OT to win. That game... on an abnormally hot game... 90 degrees at Lambeau Field (hottest game in Lambeau history) — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 10, 2021

The back shoulder thrown too far inside and Awuzie is able to turn on it too. INT — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) October 10, 2021

Two plays later, Burrow was sacked by Krys Barnes for a loss of eight yards.

The Bengals punted two plays later, and it resulted in a touchback.

How about the Packers defense? Two 3-and-outs to start the game and the last one, standing tall on sudden change with INT giving CIN ball at +42? Lowry's swat & Barnes' sack? That's what you need with studs like Z and Jaire on IR — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 10, 2021

Despite multiple first downs during the Packers’ first drive, the team was unsuccessful in getting any points on the board, and punted after a handful of plays.

I don't think the TV viewers got to see it, but Rodgers had a WIDE open Allen Lazard for a TD on the 2nd and 7, but just didn't see him. Packers punt to start the game — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 10, 2021

After three plays, the Bengals punted, and Green Bay will begin their next drive on its 38-yard-line.

Packers open with 3 CBs: Stokes and King outside, Sullivan inside.



And Oren Burks next to Campbell at ILB. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 10, 2021

Nice job by interior DL not letting Burrow sneak for 1. Punt time. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) October 10, 2021

Matt LaFleur wants a fast start, so let's see if the first noon game of the season they can do that. Don't hit that snooze button against this #Bengals team https://t.co/wx27IHdYdt — Chris Roth (@rothchris) October 10, 2021

Sunday’s game will be the sixth visit for Green Bay to Cincinnati, and is the first visit since 2013. In addition, Sunday’s game is the first of four road matchups in five weeks. They will be visiting the Bears next week in Chicago, have a home game against Washington the following week, and then travel to Arizona and Kansas City.

We have arrived at Paul Brown Stadium #Packers #Bengals at noon CT pic.twitter.com/6QLqwba0XJ — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 10, 2021

Aaron Rodgers and company: Welcome to the Jungle pic.twitter.com/hH7jivQcPB — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 10, 2021

Both teams are in first place in their respective divisions, and will be looking for their fourth win during Sunday’s game, which begins at 12 p.m. and is the first noon game for the Packers this season.

The Packers are coming off a 27-17 win against Pittsburgh, and the Bengals just came off a 24-21 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While each of the last three games in Cincinnati have been decided by seven points or less, the Packers are still looking for their first win in Cincinnati since 1998. The Packers won in an overtime back in 2017 when they hosted the Bengals.

The Packers announced they will be without the following players, who are listed as inactive for the game:

CB Rasul Douglas

DL Jack Heflin

OL Elgton Jenkins

OL Josh Myers

S Vernon Scott

LB Jaylon Smith

Those injuries are in addition to CB Jaire Alexander, who is on the injured reserve list, and will be out for the next three games - at least.

Meanwhile, the Bengals will be without:

DE Darius Hodge

OT Fred Johnson

WR Mike Thomas

DT Tyler Shelvin

CB Nick McCloud

Packers O-line in warmups



LT: Yosh Nijman

LG: Jon Runyan

C: Lucas Patrick

RG: Royce Newman

RT: Billy Turner https://t.co/vsQmIFhltb — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 10, 2021

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (at the 15-yard line) and TE Dominique Dafney (at the 10) running pretty hard under the eye of rehab coordinator Nate Weir.



Dafney (hip) is eligible to come off IR next week, while MVS is out at least one more week. pic.twitter.com/2cKPnZn7Zs — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 10, 2021

