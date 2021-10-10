Advertisement

Gold Star Families honored at 4th annual ‘Salute to Service’ flag football tournament

salute to service
salute to service(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - About seventy military service members got in formation to trade in their combat boots for cleats at Titletown Saturday.

It was all part of the 4th Annual Salute to Service flag football tournament hosted by the Packers each year.

The players, most of whom are active duty, represented all five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

A flag presentation honored eight Wisconsin Gold Star families this year, which means they’ve lost loved ones who served.

“We honor the member here today. And having that group here to honor those who have lost their lives to military service, you know, it’s very emotional… the fact that we’re able to honor those that paid the ultimate price. Um, it means a lot to everybody, I think,” said Ryan Fencl, Packers Football Outreach Specialist. The Packers donate the prize money, with the winning team taking $2,500, the runners-up get $1,500 and the remaining teams take $500 each.

Donations are possible through the NFL’s 2021 ‘Salute to Service’ team program grant and go toward military morale funds.

