Drivers asked to avoid part of Neenah’s Honeysuckle Lane due to water main break

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews are on the scene of what they are calling a major water main break in Neenah.

According to officials with Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, the break is affecting a section of roadway on Honeysuckle Lane.

Drivers are asked to avoid the roadway located between Frederick Drive and Apple Blossom Drive.

No word yet on how long it will take to make repairs.

