AN UNSETTLED STRETCH OF WEATHER BEGINS TODAY

A few showers and/or storms will be possible today. Widespread severe weather is unlikely but an isolated strong storm could produce hail and gusty winds in addition to heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures this afternoon will be well into the 70s and it will feel humid. Scattered t’showers will work their way through the region tonight as well.

More storms are possible to start the workweek. Tomorrow, especially in the late afternoon/evening, scattered showers and storms will move into the area. Hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours would be the concerns with any strong cells. Coverage should be pretty limited on any strong activity, but an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out in the Fox Valley or the Lakeshore. Highs will be in the lower 70s and it will feel humid.

Finally, a powerful system out in the Dakotas should push a cold front through our area by late Wednesday or early Thursday. More showers and storms are possible with this feature. It’s too early to tell if any of them will remain on the strong side before entering our area.

WINDS & WAVES:

**SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SUNDAY**

TODAY: S 15-25 G30 KTS WAVES: 3-7′

MONDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TODAY: Variably cloudy. A chance of showers and storms. Unseasonably warm and breezy. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Scattered t’showers. Staying mild. LOW: 62

MONDAY: Areas of rain and storms during the afternoon and evening. Some strong storms possible SOUTH & EAST. HIGH: 72 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Lingering morning showers. Clouds with some sun developing. HIGH: 69 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Late day and evening rain or storms possible. HIGH: 68 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Morning showers are possible. Mostly cloudy after noon. HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Clouds & sun. A chance of showers. Cooler and more seasonable. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Feeling like fall. HIGH: 59

