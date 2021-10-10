Advertisement

83-year-old woman dies in hospital following single-vehicle crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOWN OF GROVER, Wis. (WBAY) - An 83-year-old woman died in the a Madison hospital Saturday following a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Grover that happened October 7th around 3:45 a.m.

The Office of Marinette County Sheriff reported the woman, Loretta M. Patz from Coleman, Wisc., had injuries from the crash near Jandt Rd. and County Hwy B. Her vehicle was found in a ditch after impacting several trees. According to the Marinette County Sheriff, Jerry Sauve, it seemed the vehicle was heading eastbound in the fog and failed to clear a curve.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle. An investigation into the crash is underway.

Sheriff Sauve said this is the 7th traffic fatality in Marinette in 2021.

