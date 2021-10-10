Sheboygan Police arrest 15-year-old who allegedly stabbed other teen
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 16-year-old was stabbed twice in the back during a “planned” fight, according to the Sheboygan Police Department. The suspect is a 15-year-old who officers arrested and has been referred to juvenile authorities.
The Sheboygan Police Department received a call Sunday morning to a north side home about a person who was stabbed. The officers found the 16-year-old with two non-life threatening knife wounds.
Investigators said it was not a random incident as the suspect and victim knew each other and planned to fight at a park. The public is not believed to be in danger.
