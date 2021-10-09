A WARM WEEKEND WITH UNSETTLED WEATHER AT TIMES

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM for a large portion of the WBAY coverage area. If you are headed anywhere early this morning, use your low-beam headlights and give yourself some extra time to make it to your destination.

Temperatures remain unseasonably warm this weekend. This afternoon’s highs will top out in the mid 70s for many, and it will feel slightly humid. Only a stray shower would be expected during the day today. But overnight and into Sunday morning, a more widespread rain will move through the area with even a chance of a few storms. Most of the rain will move through in the morning, anything after that will be spotty in nature. Another round of rain will move through on Sunday night.

Highs Sunday are likely in the upper half of the 70s. That should be the warmest day of the upcoming week, but lower 70s are still expected Monday. Monday will be mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible through the morning. Rain, and a few storms, will become more widespread by the evening with showers continuing into Tuesday.

Another round of rain and storms is expected late Wednesday and into Thursday. Most of the energy with this storm system will stay well to our north... so severe weather is not expected. But, once the low passes to our east, a strong northerly breeze will pick up for Friday bringing a more fall-like feel to Northeast Wisconsin.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES: **SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SUNDAY**

SATURDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: S 15-25 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

TODAY: Morning fog and clouds. Some afternoon sun. Warmer and slightly humid. HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Warm, humid, and breezy. Early clouds and showers...more rain at night. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain and storms arrive... more widespread late or at night. HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Cloudy with lingering rain showers. HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another round of rain/storms arriving late. HIGH: 69 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Cooler and breezy. Partly cloudy. Probably dry. HIGH: 63

