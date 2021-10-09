Advertisement

Tellez HR, throw spark Brewers over Braves 2-1 in Game 1

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez celebrates a two-run home run with Willy Adames during the...
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez celebrates a two-run home run with Willy Adames during the seventh inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Divisional Series against the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By STEVE MEGARGEE
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Rowdy Tellez spoiled Charlie Morton’s gem with a two-run homer in the seventh inning and threw out a runner at home plate, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Atlanta Braves 2-1 in the opener of their NL Division Series.

Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser and Josh Hader combined on a four-hitter that gave Milwaukee the early lead in this best-of-five series. Game 2 is Saturday in Milwaukee.

Former Brewer Orlando Arcia grounded to second with runners on the corners to end the game. That came after Brewers catcher Omar Narváez blocked Hader’s 1-2 pitch in the dirt to keep Freddie Freeman at third base.

Neither team produced much offense until the Brewers finally broke through in the seventh.

After Charlie Morton (0-1) hit Avisaíl García with a 1-2 pitch to start the inning, Tellez ripped another 1-2 offering from Morton over the center-field wall to break a scoreless tie. The hefty, bearded slugger had gone 1 of 13 against the Braves this season until delivering that 411-foot drive.

Tellez was activated from the injured list Saturday after missing about three weeks with a right patella strain.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan T. Finch
$250,000 bond set in Kewaunee County child abuse case
Neighborhood across the East River Trail
De Pere community offers support for assault victim and family
Police block roads near the Little Chute schools after a suspicious phone call was received
Police: Person claimed they put packages around Little Chute school; no bomb found
Appleton wheel tax falling short, could be replaced
Karen Kelley, the owner of the popular ice cream shop, said while the summers are usually busy,...
Kelley Country Creamery featured on Good Morning America

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, file photo, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith...
Packers sign linebacker Jaylon Smith
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) celebrates after the play during an NFL football...
REPORTS: Packers reach agreement with LB Jaylon Smith
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell smiles after a baseball game against the New York...
Bullpen issues provide one more test for Brewers’ Counsell
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs with an interception during the first...
Packers still seeking opinions regarding Alexander’s injury