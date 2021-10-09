STORM CHANCES RETURNING

We’re entering an active stretch of weather. Several systems will give our area the chance of rain, storms, and some severe weather potential through the middle of the coming work week.

Areas of rain and storms are expected to develop Saturday night as a warm front lifts across the region. Widespread severe weather is unlikely but some isolated strong to severe storms could produce hail in addition to heavy rain and lightning. The main area of concern is across the northern and western part of the WBAY coverage territory. Look for lows some 20° above normal in the low 60s in most spots.

A few more showers and storms are possible Sunday with an occasional strong to storm possible, especially across northern Wisconsin into the UP. Hail and/or gusty winds would be the concern with any strong cell. Coverage should be pretty limited on any strong activity. Breezy and mild highs in the 70s can be expected once again.

More rain and storms are likely by Monday afternoon. Some strong to severe storms could develop, especially across our eastern and southeastern counties. Hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours are the main concerns.

Finally, a powerful system out in the Dakotas should push a cold front through our area by late Wednesday or early Thursday. More showers and storms are possible with this feature. It’s too early to tell if any of them will remain on the strong side before entering our area.

WINDS & WAVES:

**SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SUNDAY**

SUNDAY: S 15-25 G30 KTS WAVES: 3-7′

MONDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and storms. An isolated strong storm possible NORTHWEST. LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. A chance of showers and storms. Unseasonably warm and breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Areas of rain and storms during the afternoon and evening. Some strong storms possible SOUTH & EAST. HIGH: 72 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Lingering morning showers. Clouds with some sun developing. HIGH: 70 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Late day and evening rain or storms possible. HIGH: 69 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Morning showers are possible. Brighter skies as the day wears on. HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Clouds & sun. A chance of showers. Cooler and more seasonable. HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Seasonable. HIGH: 60

