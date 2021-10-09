Advertisement

Operation Football: Week 8

By Eric Boynton
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere claimed at least a share of the FRCC title with a 17-14 win over Pulaski in the Operation Football Game of the Week. Meanwhile in the North Eastern Conference, Luxemburg-Casco pulled away late for a big win over Freedom. Action 2 Sports’ Dave Schroeder breaks down the highlights from another night under the lights. Part one of this week’s Operation Football is above with video from part two below.

Adams-Friendship 54, Westfield Area 20

Algoma 40, Sevastopol 18

Alma/Pepin 37, Blair-Taylor 8

Almond-Bancroft def. Assumption, forfeit

Amherst 46, Manawa 6

Appleton North 47, Fond du Lac 7

Aquinas 32, Prescott 15

Arcadia 38, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0

Ashwaubenon 43, Green Bay West 6

Auburndale 23, Marathon 8

Baldwin-Woodville 33, Amery 24

Bangor 37, Brookwood 7

Baraboo 28, Sauk Prairie 19

Barron 28, Cameron 0

Bay Port 42, Green Bay Southwest 6

Belmont 68, Sturgeon Bay 20

Beloit Memorial 24, Madison La Follette 21

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 2, Black Hawk/Warren IL 0

Black River Falls 41, Viroqua 22

Bonduel 1, Mishicot 0

Brillion 34, Chilton 7

Burlington 13, Wilmot Union 6

Cashton 47, Royall 8

Catholic Central 36, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 14

Catholic Memorial 68, Wauwatosa East 10

Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Reedsville 18

Chippewa Falls 20, Superior 6

Clayton 41, Siren 12

Colby 62, Ladysmith 6

Colby def. Owen-Withee, forfeit

Coleman 54, Crandon 6

Crivitz 49, Menominee Indian 14

Cuba City 28, Lancaster 20

D.C. Everest 30, Hortonville 15

Darlington 32, Belleville 20

De Pere 17, Pulaski 14

DeForest 42, Watertown 6

Durand 38, Fall Creek 20

Edgar 30, Abbotsford 16

Edgewood 41, Evansville 0

Ellsworth 40, Saint Croix Central 7

Florence 44, Wausaukee 16

Fox Valley Lutheran 35, New London 14

Franklin 63, Kenosha Tremper 7

Germantown 21, Brookfield Central 3

Gilman 49, Lincoln 0

Grantsburg 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 6

Greendale 21, South Milwaukee 7

Greenwood 2, Port Edwards 0

Hamilton def. West Allis Central, forfeit

Hilbert 49, Howards Grove 34

Hurley 42, Unity 6

Iola-Scandinavia 52, Rosholt 0

Ithaca 35, De Soto 0

Jefferson 21, Edgerton 0

Johnson Creek 28, Fall River/Rio 22

Kaukauna 38, Appleton East 8

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Racine Lutheran 7

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 16, Port Washington 11

Kewaskum 54, Waupun 0

Kewaunee 39, Escanaba, Mich. 21

Kimberly 36, Neenah 23

La Crosse Central 39, Sparta 7

La Crosse Logan 25, Holmen 22

Lake Country Lutheran 48, Saint Thomas More 0

Lake Holcombe def. Ladysmith, forfeit

Lake Mills 27, Lodi 20

Laona-Wabeno 64, Elcho/White Lake 22

Little Chute 17, Marinette 16

Lomira 14, Laconia 8

Luck 63, Shell Lake 57

Luxemburg-Casco 28, Freedom 10

Madison Memorial 40, Madison West 14

Manitowoc Lutheran 49, Random Lake 20

Markesan 53, Cambridge 20

Marquette University 35, Brookfield East 34

Marshall 59, Palmyra-Eagle 0

Martin Luther 28, Racine St. Catherine’s 0

Mayville 56, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14

Menasha 59, Sheboygan South 28

Menomonee Falls 49, West Allis Nathan Hale 14

Menomonie 49, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Milton 38, Oregon 20

Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 20, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 16

Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages 67, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 0

Mineral Point 41, Fennimore 6

Mondovi 35, Elk Mound 0

Monona Grove 20, Portage 16

Monroe 42, McFarland 7

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake def. Wisconsin Dells, forfeit

Mosinee 41, Medford Area 14

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 18, Fort Atkinson 12

Mukwonago 42, Arrowhead 21

Muskego 24, Kettle Moraine 0

Necedah 34, Luther 20

Neillsville/Granton 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12

New Auburn 50, Bruce 14

New Berlin Eisenhower 48, Milwaukee Lutheran 6

New Berlin West 42, Pius XI Catholic 0

New Lisbon 44, Riverdale 18

New Richmond 10, Hudson 7

Nicolet 43, West Bend East 7

Northwestern 46, St. Croix Falls 20

Oak Creek 51, Racine Case 0

Osceola 35, Somerset 8

Oshkosh West 30, Oshkosh North 8

Ozaukee 27, Oostburg 23

Pacelli 51, Loyal 0

Pardeeville 54, Dodgeland 6

Peshtigo def. Clintonville, forfeit

Pewaukee 21, Wauwatosa West 16

Pittsville 28, Wild Rose 14

Platteville 34, Richland Center 14

Plymouth 48, Ripon 13

Potosi/Cassville 30, River Ridge 26

Poynette 40, Mauston 8

Prairie Farm 46, Frederic 14

Prairie du Chien 23, Dodgeville 12

Racine Horlick 51, Kenosha Indian Trail 49

Regis 27, Stanley-Boyd 19

Rhinelander 42, Merrill 0

Rice Lake 48, Eau Claire North 0

River Falls 36, Onalaska 27

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 82, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 7

Shawano 24, Seymour 7

Sheboygan Falls 28, Berlin 27

Sheboygan North 63, Green Bay East 0

Shiocton 34, Nekoosa 6

Slinger 35, West Bend West 0

Southern Door 18, Oconto 12

Spencer/Columbus Catholic def. Stratford, forfeit

Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Spring Valley 28, Turtle Lake 14

Sun Prairie 26, Middleton 21

Thorp 2, Almond-Bancroft 0

Tomahawk def. Northland Pines, forfeit

Two Rivers 52, Roncalli 0

Union Grove 27, Badger 22

University School of Milwaukee 53, Shoreland Lutheran 21

Valders 20, Kiel 14

Verona Area def. Madison East, forfeit

Waterford 35, Delavan-Darien 0

Waterloo 33, Clinton 18

Watertown Luther Prep 27, Big Foot 14

Waukesha West 34, Waukesha South 0

Waunakee 56, Janesville Craig 6

Wausau West 42, Appleton West 6

West De Pere 41, Green Bay Preble 0

West Salem 53, Tomah 6

Westby 36, Altoona 20

Westosha Central 25, Elkhorn Area 24

Winneconne 35, Waupaca 14

Wisconsin Lutheran 56, Cudahy 8

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 26, Marshfield 7

Wrightstown 35, Kingsford, Mich. 0

