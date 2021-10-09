Advertisement

NOAA, state leaders celebrate final designation of Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary

Lighthouse along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Wisconsin.
Lighthouse along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Wisconsin.
By WBAY news staff and Annie Krall
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s finally official.

As previously reported in June, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced its plans to designate a large area off the coast of Wisconsin a Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary.

On Saturday - following a 45-day-review period in Congress - that designation was finalized, and was celebrated at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc.

The Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary (WSCNMS) will be co-managed by the state and NOAA.

According to NOAA, the 962-square mile area was nominated for sanctuary consideration by a coalition of organizations, and will now protect 36 shipwrecks and related maritime heritage resources that are considered to be “historically significant.”

Of the three dozen wrecks, a release sent by the office of Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says 21 are on the National Register of Historic Places. Evers adds that archival research suggests there may be as many as 60 other shipwrecks which have yet to be discovered. In addition, he says many of the shipwrecks are intact, and have been preserved by the cold freshwater of Lake Michigan.

The sanctuary area covers a stretch of shoreline that includes all of Manitowoc and Sheboygan Counties, as well as part of Ozaukee County

You can watch the full celebration in the video below, as well as read the full rule issued by NOAA. You can also read the full rule by CLICKING HERE.

Additional information about the sanctuary can be found by CLICKING HERE.

2021-12846 by WBAY on Scribd

