Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Town of Lima

TOWN OF LIMA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 50-year-old man, who has not been named by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in a crash Saturday morning near the intersection of County Rd. W and State Highway 32.

A Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputy found a motorcycle crash at the intersection of County Rd. W. and State Highway 32 around 2:59 a.m. Action 2 News learned the motorcycle was heading east on County Rd. W when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. It crashed into a ditch east of State Hwy 32.

The motorcyclist had serious injuries. Attempts to save his life were started at the scene and continued until the arrival at St. Nicholas Hospital. The man was pronounced deceased when arriving at the hospital.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office won’t release the man’s name until family is properly notified. His name could be released after 10:00 a.m on Sunday.

