Green Bay man killed in crash involving dump truck

LITTLE RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is dead following a crash early Friday afternoon.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, a crash on US 41 involving two vehicles near Maple Grove School Road in the Town of Little River was reported to them at about 1:22 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says a southbound dump truck was hit in the back by a pickup truck.

The driver of the dump truck, identified as a 42-year-old Oconto man, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

However, authorities say the driver of the pickup truck - identified as a 21-year-old Green Bay man - eventually died from his injuries at a Green Bay hospital.

The names of the two drivers were not immediately released.

An investigation is underway at this time.

No other details were immediately provided regarding the incident.

