Green Bay man killed in crash involving dump truck

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is dead following a crash early Friday afternoon.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, a crash on US 41 involving two vehicles near Maple Grove School Road in the Town of Little River was reported to them at about 1:22 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says a southbound dump truck was hit in the back by a pickup truck.

The driver of the dump truck, identified as a 42-year-old Oconto man, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

However, authorities say the driver of the pickup truck - identified as a 21-year-old Green Bay man - eventually died from his injuries at a Green Bay hospital.

The names of the two drivers were not immediately released.

An investigation is underway at this time.

No other details were immediately provided regarding the incident.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

