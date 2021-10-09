Consumer Alert: Scammer claiming to be Brown Co. Deputy calling citizens, asking for payment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are warning citizens of a phone call they may receive from a person claiming to be a member of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, multiple calls have been reported in the area so far this weekend. Officials say the caller claims to be a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office, and tells the victim they have missed jury duty.

Police say the scammer goes on to tell the victim they will need to pay a fine, or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

The victim is then told they can take care of the fine by giving their credit card number over the phone.

If you or someone else has received a call from this scammer, you’re asked to let your local law enforcement agency know about the incident.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says no one would ever call a civilian to ask for money over the phone for a fine or a violation.

Authorities add you should immediately hang up and block the number.

