Boat manufacturer moving to Wisconsin expected to create new jobs

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GENOA CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - A custom boat manufacturer announced Thursday it will be moving from Michigan to Wisconsin, bringing along new jobs for workers in the area.

Grand Craft Boats will move from Holland, Michigan to Genoa City, Wisconsin, according to Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes.

The 20,300 square foot facility will house the company headquarters and its production operations. Officials say it expects to employ 20 workers within three years.

“Wisconsin’s thriving manufacturing industry and world-class workforce continue to attract businesses from around the world,” Governor Evers said. “We’re excited that Grand Craft has decided to relocate to Wisconsin.”

The WEDC is helping support the relocation by authorizing up to $125,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years, contingent on the number of jobs created and capital investment.

Grand Craft’s President and CEO Patrick Gallagher said his luxury boat company was pleased to be moving to Wisconsin.

“Our products are a perfect match for Wisconsin’s deep tradition of lake recreation and enjoyment of the outdoors,” Gallagher said. “We’re thrilled to continue building our business here.”

The business will be located at 1021 Williams Road in Genoa City.

