2 arrested following Menominee Co. drug bust

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Authorities say two people are behind bars following the search of a home in Menominee County on Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued for a home, and resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old Menominee man and a 31-year-old Menominee woman.

Neither of their names have been released as of this time.

The Sheriff’s Office say the man is being held at the Menominee County Jail for the following charges:

2 counts of delivery of methamphetamine

2 counts of delivery of heroin

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

Maintaining a drug house

Possession of a schedule 5 narcotic

Possession of stolen property

Meanwhile, authorities say the woman is also being housed at the jail, and is being held on the following charges:

Delivery of methamphetamine

Maintaining a drug house

Possession of analogues with a prescription

Multiple agencies were involved with the investigation, including the Marinette and Forest County Sheriff’s Office, the Marinette Police Department, and the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.