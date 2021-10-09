1 year later: family remembers Oneida man killed in hit-and-run along hwy 172

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - “Elliot liked to garden and he was a cook, you know, so anything that was fresh he really loved it. Taught his kids fresh food is good for you,” Tanya Cooper says of her brother.

In a story Only on Action 2 News, Elliot Cooper’s family described the 42-year-old as someone who brought life to a party and enjoyed having fun.

“I wish he was here,” Tanya Cooper said as she began to weep. “There’s so many things that he needed to hear from people, from us. He was a good person. He really was.”

The 42 year old had six children and was a member of Oneida nation. Court documents showed on October 5, 2020 during the 10 p.m. hour he left Oneida Casino and was walking down highway 172 when he was stuck by a vehicle, dying on impact.

John Parnon, 64, of Brookfield was arrested days later accused of killing Cooper. Prosecutors charged him with hit-and-run involving death.

Cooper’s family said he was walking home. But one of the questions they keep asking themselves is why did Parnon not stop that night and render aid?

“I don’t think it was intentional. The aftermath, yes,” Tanya Cooper said.

According to court records, Parnon drove a damaged Toyota RAV4 to work and said he “heard a loud boom like a log flew at him.” Investigators eventually located Parnon’s vehicle at a body shop.

Parnon reportedly denied being at Oneida Casino to officers until they showed him video evidence.

In court filings dated November 17, 2020, Parnon’s attorney Shane Brabazon stated Cooper threw his body as “a way of committing suicide.”

Cooper’s family disagrees.

“He was walking home. Parnon paid no attention to his driving, none whatsoever,” Tanya said.

In a statement to Action 2 News, Brabazon said it’s an unfortunate situation and his client is extremely remorseful and looks to getting this resolved through the criminal justice system.

