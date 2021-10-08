Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death and hospitalization rates down

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Even as more coronavirus cases are confirmed and deaths continue to be added in double digits, Wisconsin’s death rate from the virus is going down. The Department of Health Services (DHS) added 15 more deaths to COVID-19′s toll in Wisconsin, bringing the total to 8,107 since the start of the pandemic. That’s 1.08% of all known cases, down from 1.14% a month ago. Put another way, more people testing positive for COVID-19 are surviving it.

The hospitalization rate is down, too. State numbers show 142 more people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period. We calculate the 7-day average climbed from 126 to 127 hospitalizations per day, and this weekend we’ll surpass a total 40,000 people being hospitalized by the disease caused by the coronavirus. But the all-time hospitalization rate is down to 5.34% of all cases, compared to 5.42% a month ago. Put another way, more people testing positive for COVID-19 aren’t sick enough to be hospitalized for it.

But the percentage of people who are infected is up. The DHS calculates 8.8% of all tests in the past week confirmed an infection. The state says 3,092 new cases were confirmed in the latest batch of tests, and Brown County passed 38,000 total cases -- the highest tally of any county in our area. State health officials say we averaged 2,590 cases per day over the last week. One month ago we were averaging below 2,000 cases per day, but that 7-day average surged later in September.

The 7-day average for deaths is unchanged at 13 deaths per day. Out of the 15 deaths just added to the state’s total, 11 happened in the past 30 days. Three of the people who died were from Dodge County, the only COVID-19 deaths reported in our area today.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,117 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Thursday, including 304 in ICU. Hospitals in the 7-county Northeast health care region had 150 patients, including 41 in ICU and the 10 hospitals had 6 ICU beds among them. The Fox Valley region had 101 patients, with 22 in ICU and 4 ICU beds available among the 13 hospitals.

While fewer people infected with COVID-19 need hospitalization, the delta variant is not only more contagious but it carries a higher viral load than the original virus, which has resulted in more people in ICU and more deaths. A month ago, Wisconsin had fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals on any given day.

We’ve reported these numbers before: People who are fully vaccinated are 9 times less likely to be hospitalized and 11 times less likely to die from the virus than people who were never vaccinated or aren’t fully vaccinated. They’re also a lot less likely to get the virus: 0.361% of the vaccinated population versus 1.41% of the unvaccinated population tested positive in August despite the vaccinated being the larger population of the two. The DHS should release September’s comparison next Friday.

Right now, vaccinators’ numbers show we could have the fewest shots of COVID-19 vaccine administered since December of last year. Vaccinators’ reports may come in 2 or 3 days later, but we’re currently sitting at 22,626 doses reported this week -- that includes first and second doses of vaccine administered. The only week with a lower number was the week of December 13, when vaccinations began and access to a vaccine was severely limited, and 11,167 doses were given. The next-lowest week was December 20, with 29,503 “shots in the arm.” We’ll have a better picture next week once vaccinators’ reports finish coming in, but bottom line, the numbers are low.

The majority of Wisconsin adults are already fully vaccinated. The DHS says 68.2% of adults statewide received at least one dose of vaccine, including 64.9% of the adult population that’s finished the vaccine regimen. That’s almost 3 million adults (2,958,890). The DHS says 60.8% of men and 68.4% of women are fully vaccinated.

Including children, 57.1% of the state’s population has received a shot, including 54.2% that’s completed their vaccinations, or 3,157,251 people. These percentages include kids under 12, who aren’t eligible for the vaccine, which is 14% of the population. Pfizer has applied for approval to vaccinate kids 5 to 11 years old.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 46.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/42.8% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

16-17: 52.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/48.4% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

18-24: 52.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/47.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 56.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.4% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

35-44: 64.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/60.3% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 65.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/62.0% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 73.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/71.2% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/83.7% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 57.8% (+0.0) 55.4% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.6% (+0.1) 49.4% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 46.8% (+0.0) 44.4% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 72.0% (+0.0) 69.2% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.0% (+0.0) 47.5% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 47.4% (+0.1) 44.9% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.7% (+0.4) 46.0% (+0.3) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 51.5% (+0.1) 48.9% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 47.0% (+0.0) 45.3% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.3% (+0.1) 52.0% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.0% (+0.2) 45.5% (+0.2) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 68.7% (+0.0) 65.3% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 48.4% (+0.1) 46.5% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57.5% (+0.1) 54.9% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.0% (+0.1) 40.9% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 55.5% (+0.1) 53.3% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.2% (+0.0) 47.7% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 41.1% (+0.0) 39.1% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 55.4% (+0.1) 52.7% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 265,091 (55.9%) (+0.1) 253,855 (53.5%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 295,082 (53.7%) (+0.1) 281,351 (51.2%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,321,968 (57.1%) (+0.1) 3,157,251 (54.2%) (+0.1)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

The City of Green Bay and Brown County holds a free vaccination clinic this Friday, Oct. 8, from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. These free vaccination clinics are on the first floor of the Sophie Beaumont Building, 111 N. Jefferson St. People will get the Pfizer vaccine. Clinics for their second dose will be held three weeks later.

The Oshkosh Farmers Market is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on three Saturdays in October: Oct. 16, Oct. 23, and Oct. 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton offers a walk-in clinic in the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr., every Tuesday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. through Dec. 14 (see the list of dates here). Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with an increase in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 38,012 cases (+192) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,800 cases (+27) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,909 cases (+23) (62 deaths)

Dodge – 14,179 cases (+66) (196 deaths) (+3)

Door – 3,319 cases (+32) (31 deaths)

Florence - 496 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 15,744 cases (+96) (141 deaths)

Forest - 1,339 cases (+4) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,313 cases (+24) (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,313 cases (+22) (25 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,211 cases (+16) (44 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,829 cases (+15) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,732 cases (+9) (38 deaths)

Manitowoc – 9,199 cases (+45) (81 deaths)

Marinette - 5,222 cases (+36) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,392 cases (+18) (44 deaths)

Menominee – 913 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,680 cases (+39) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 24,235 cases (+77) (236 deaths)

Shawano – 5,783 cases (+33) (77 deaths)

Sheboygan – 16,075 cases (+41) (156 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,245 cases (+17) (135 deaths)

Waushara – 2,802 cases (+22) (43 deaths)

Winnebago – 22,218 cases (+78) (223 deaths)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

