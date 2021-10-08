WARM AND SLIGHTLY HUMID THIS WEEKEND

Showers remain possible through this evening, but chances will diminish overnight. It could still be damp at some of tonight’s high school football games, so anyone planning to attend should bring the rain gear just in case. Temperatures will stay mild tonight, only falling into the upper 50s for a low... just a couple degrees cooler than our average daytime high for mid-October!

Temperatures remain unseasonably warm this weekend with highs into the 70s. It will feel slightly humid this weekend, and there will be occasional chances for rain and storms. Only a stray shower would be expected during the day Saturday. But, a more widespread round of rain and storms will push through at night. Most of that will be gone by 9 a.m. Sunday... and only an isolated storm could pop back up in the afternoon.

Highs Sunday are likely in the upper half of the 70s. That should be the warmest day of the upcoming week, but lower 70s are still expected Monday. Monday will be mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible through the morning. Rain, and a few storms, will become more widespread by the evening with showers continuing into Tuesday.

Another round of rain and storms is expected late Wednesday and into Thursday. Most of the energy with this storm system will stay well to our north in Canada... so severe weather is not expected. But, once the low passes to our east, a strong northerly breeze will pick up for Friday bringing a more fall-like feel to Northeast Wisconsin.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 3-6′

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then foggy... Could be dense late. LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Morning fog and clouds. Some afternoon sun. Warmer and slightly humid. HIGH: 74 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Warm, humid, and breezy. Early clouds and showers... only a stray in the afternoon. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain and storms arrive... more widespread late or at night. HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Cloudy with lingering rain showers. HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another round of rain/storms arriving late. HIGH: 68 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Cooler and breezy. Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. HIGH: 61

