Walking in the boots of a firefighter

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - For Fire Prevention Month, the Fond du Lac Fire Department invited local reporters to experience the ins and outs of fire training. Action 2 News reporter Kailin Schumahcher suited up to see if she has what it takes. This is her firsthand account.

While reporters regularly work alongside fire departments, we never really get to see the whole picture of what they do.

“When somebody has an emergency -- it can be anything from a cat in a tree to a tornado and everything that comes with that -- we’re really a jack of all trades when it comes to that, because we’re who people call,” Garth Schumacher, the Fond du Lac division chief of fire prevention, said.

But Thursday, I got to literally walk in their shoes.

“This is your day. This is the day that we flip the table and allow you to be us,” Fire Chief Peter O’Leary said.

Wearing 60 pounds of gear, I learned how to put out fires.

“Go in the door. You’ll see fire. Spray the fire. Put the cold stuff on the hot stuff.”

Simple instructions? Until you feel the heat -- “Ahh, wow!” -- and the fire grows in intensity.

I learned to break off car doors to save trapped victims.

“We’ve got to defeat the glass on the other side,” came the instructions. “Let’s smash!”

Then you need to use a tool to clear the glass. It’s a lot of work.

I extinguished flames from high above.

“These are the controls to move the lift, and these switches are for these guns where the water will come out later.”

Wow. The view -- and control -- from the bucket. “I’m putting you out, fire!”

All to better understand what it’s like on their side of the yellow tape.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, we know what firefighters do,’ but it’s so much more than putting out fires.”

And to bring better context to future reporting.

“If you’re reporting the news, and you see something going on and you don’t think it’s going as fast as it should, you’ll understand why.”

