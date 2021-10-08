UW-Extension normalizes parenting struggles with virtual classes

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago and Brown County UW-Extensions are on a mission to help parents navigate parenting with free virtual seminars highlighting the Positive Parenting Program.

These Positive Parenting Program seminars provide parents with a toolbox of strategies to raise confident and healthy children, build strong family relationships, manage misbehavior, and prevent problems from happening in the first place.

“The Triple P program says, is here is a bunch of ideas that are based on evidence that many, many parents have found helpful, which of these work for you, and how can you implement them in your house?” Mandi Dornfeld, the Extension Winnebago County Human Development and Relationships Educator said.

Dornfeld said the seminars are meant to give advice, and normalize parenting education, as no one should feel guilty about their struggles.

“It normalizes the fact that parents need support. And so, we’re working hard in our community to change the narrative around parenting education,” Dornfeld said.

UW Extension will hold two more seminars this month.

Tuesday

October 12, 2021

6:30 – 7:30pm Seminar 2: Raising Confident, Competent Children

This seminar builds on the foundation seminar and shows parents how to teach children important values and skills, including: encouraging respect and cooperation

being independent

developing health self-esteem, and

becoming good problem solvers.

Tuesday

October 19, 2021

6:30 – 7:30pm Seminar 3: Raising Resilient Children

This seminar focuses on helping children learn emotional-regulation skills and shows parents how to teach their children about feelings, including: recognizing and accepting feelings

expressing their feelings appropriately

building positive feelings

dealing with negative feelings

developing coping skills, and

dealing with upsetting or stressful life events.

To register today visit the UW Extension website Here.

