U.S. Department of Justice: No federal charges for Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WBAY) - The U.S. Department of Justice has closed its review of the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer and says it will not pursue any federal charges against the officer.

The DOJ says the evidence was insufficient to prove the officer willfully used excessive force.

The case was reviewed by federal prosecutors from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney’s Office. They reviewed evidence from state investigators and the FBI, including police reports, witness statements, and videos and photographs, to decide whether the officer violated any federal laws or deprived Blake of his civil rights.

The DOJ writes, “Neither accident, mistake, fear, negligence, nor bad judgment is sufficient to establish a willful federal criminal civil rights violation.”

Blake’s family was informed about the decision before the DOJ announced it publicly Friday.

Blake was partially paralyzed after being shot in the back at point-blank range by an officer who had a hold on on Blake’s shirt. Police believe Blake was reaching into his van to get a knife right after having a physical altercation with officers.

