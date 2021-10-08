T’SHOWERS TODAY... WARMING INTO THE WEEKEND

The weather maker that has brought us rain over the past two days, will finally pull away tonight as it pushes off into Canada. Through the rest of today, we will see some passing showers, and maybe even a few storms, but severe weather is not expected. Shower chances will diminish overnight and into Saturday morning. However, it’s still going to be damp to wet at tonight’s high school football games, so folks attending should plan accordingly.

Temperatures remain unseasonably warm. Highs will be near 70 degrees this afternoon, with mid to upper 70s likely this weekend away from the lakeshore. Not only will temperatures be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal, but humid conditions will persist throughout the weekend as well.

Saturday will start off foggy, but by the afternoon, some sunshine will be mixed in with clouds. Except for a stray shower, tomorrow will probably be dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday. While anyone in northeast Wisconsin could see a storm on Sunday, they’re most likely in the Northwoods. Additional showers and thundershowers will pass through the area next week.

If you’re craving some more typically cool autumn air, it MAY be heading our way in about a week... Stay tuned.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SATURDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

AFTERNOON: Chance of a passing shower or storm. A bit humid. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then foggy... Could be dense late. LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Morning fog and clouds. Some afternoon sun. Warm and humid. HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Thunderstorms possible, especially NORTH. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Still humid. Late thundershowers. HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms likely. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Early fog, but less humid. Increasing clouds. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 69 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 68

