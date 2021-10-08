Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall arrives in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An emotional display is now open in Oshkosh.

It’s a replica of the Washington DC Vietnam Memorial Wall, and veterans from across the area are making the trip to see it.

Inside the Sunnyview Expo Center many people are surprised by just how big the traveling wall really is, and the vast number of names on display.

“The 58,000 people on this wall never had a chance, never had a chance to get old, have children, grand children,” said Mark Becker of Two Rivers.

Becker knows a few people on it, including Glenn Dean, who he pointed out to us.

“I met the parents. He was killed in ‘68, I met his mom and dad in ‘70. They were the nicest people, and they’re gone now, but they can’t come to these. So I do it for them,” he added.

The wall is 80 percent to scale, of the real one.

As it travels the country, it offers people a chance to experience the memorial not far from their own backyard.

“It means a lot to the community. They have the availability to come out and either remember their brothers and sisters that are on the wall or to bring the younger generation out and teach them about the history, what it means and all the sacrifices all the families made,” said Commander Rick Helms of the Son’s of American Legion Squadron 70, who led the effort to bring the display here.

This is the fourth time the display has been to Oshkosh since 2008.

Those who host it, say there’s even a counselor on hand for anyone who might feel the need to talk.

“All of these guys gave it, just for our freedom, and freedom’s not free,” said Nevin Nueville of Green Bay, who toured the exhibit on Thursday.

The traveling wall will be open to the public 24 hours a day thru noon on Sunday.

Becker said, “This wall means a lot. It truly does, especially for the folks who can’t get to the real one, you know. They bring it to us. So it’s really nice.”

