Pulaski boy a finalist in kids’ mullet championship

JD is a finalist in the 2021 kids' mullet championship.(USA Mullet Championship)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A Pulaski boy is a finalist in a nationwide mullet competition.

Fans can vote for JD Sterckx in the kids’ division of the Mullet Championship.

VOTE FOR JD HERE: https://mulletchamp.com/2021-kids-division-voting/

You can vote once every 24 hours per email address you enter. Voting ends Oct. 11 at 10:59 p.m. CT.

As of Friday morning, JD was in the top 10 of the kids’ division.

Easton Burnett of Mineral Point is also a finalist.

The top three mullets will be eligible for prizes.

